Cooler weather for mid week

A cold front tomorrow will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, plus it is going to cool us down. It will stay warm and muggy tonight ahead of the front. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy. This cold front will move through in the afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of the showers could linger into Wednesday, especially closer to the coast. It will stay rather cloudy Wednesday, and it will be cooler with high temperatures near 80. The cooler weather will continue Thursday as well. A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the warmer weather for the weekend. Rain chances will be higher with the front on Friday, but for the weekend we are expecting just a few pop up storms in the warm, humid weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for a shower. Highs near 80.