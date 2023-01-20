Cooler weather will move in for the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the 30s to near 40. Cooler tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be back to normal with highs in the 50s. A strong storm system will move through on Sunday with periods of rain all day long. This will be a good, soaking rain with 1-2 inches expected. We will dry out for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying near normal. Another storm system will bring a chance for rain on Wednesday. Cooler weather will follow that system for the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 58 inland, 64 beaches.