Cooler weather will move in tonight and continue through the weekend. High pressure will build in bringing sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures closer to normal. These more seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see a few clouds this weekend. A weak storm system will bring a chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday. Another system will bring a chance for showers on Tuesday. Temperatures next week will stay close to or slightly above normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and mild. Highs near 60.