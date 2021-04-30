Cooler weather moving in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have unveiled their roster for the 2021 season. The 27-man group includes 14 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.

Buddy Bailey returns to the Pelicans as the manager for his fourth season after leading the club from 2016-18. During his first stint, Bailey won three half-season Southern Division Championship titles, one Southern Division Championship title, and the Carolina League Championship in 2016. Bailey has also tallied 2,140 career regular season victories, and in 2017 became just the 11th minor league manager to reach the 2,000-win plateau. This year will mark Bailey’s 33rd season as a minor league manager.