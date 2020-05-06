Cooler weather moving in tonight will continue through the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy this evening with a few showers around. These will clear up later tonight, and it will be breezy and cooler with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. A cold front will move through Friday night with a chance for a shower, then even cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s, and Saturday night temperatures will drop into the low 40s, possibly into the upper 30s. It will be sunny for the weekend, and the sunny weather will continue into next week with temperatures returning into the 70s.

Tonight, evening showers, then mainly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.