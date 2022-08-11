A cold front will bring rain chances and cooler weather. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers ahead of this front. The cold front will move through tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s tomorrow, then temperatures will drop into the 60s tomorrow night as cooler weather moves in. The weekend looks wonderful with sunshine, temperatures mostly in the 80s, and lower humidity. A reinforcing cold front will move through Monday into Tuesday with a small chance for showers. This will keep our weather comfortable through much of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.