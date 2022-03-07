The warm weather we have seen lately is coming to an end. A cold front will move through late tonight. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with a few showers late. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s… which is actually close to normal for this time of year. The front will stall to our south tomorrow, then return northward as a warm front on Wednesday. This will warm us into the low 70s on Wednesday. A storm system moving along this front will bring periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday. The front will shift back to our south on Thursday, and highs will be in the low 60s. Another area of low pressure will bring the front back northward on Friday, and it will be a little warmer, and the chance for showers will continue. A strong cold front will move through early Saturday with rain showers, then much cooler weather for the weekend. It will clear Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will be in the 50s, and much of the area will see temperatures below freezing Saturday night. Sunny and cool on Sunday, then starting to warm up on Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers late. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low 70s.