Cooler weather will move in tonight and stick around through the rest of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will move offshore this evening, and skies will clear overnight. Cooler weather will arrive late with temperatures dropping into the 50s. High pressure build in with sunshine and cooler weather tomorrow through Friday. High temperatures will be below normal in the 70s, and night time lows will drop into the 40s and 50s. High pressure will move offshore by Saturday, allowing higher humidity to return. It will be warm and more humid for the weekend with clouds and sunshine, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. This warm, humid weather with pop up storms will continue into next week.

Tonight, evening storms, then clearing and cooler. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.