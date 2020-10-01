Cooler weather to end the week

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend, but it will be cooler. A moisture starved cold front will move through tonight. We may see a few clouds, but no rain is expected. The front will keep it a bit breezy tonight. Cooler weather will return tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s tomorrow, then in the low 70s Saturday. Sunshine will continue into the weekend, but moisture will return Sunday. We will see more clouds Sunday, and even a chance for a shower, especially along the coast. This moisture will push offshore Monday, bringing back sunshine for next week. It will be warmer next week with high temperatures closer to 80.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.