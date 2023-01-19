Temperatures will be cooling back to normal in time for the weekend. A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight. The front is weakening and coming through dry… and the cooler weather will be slow to trickle in. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s to near 50. Tomorrow is looking like a nice day with plenty of sunshine. It will be warm, but not as warm as it was today with highs in the 60s. Cooler weather will continue to move in for the weekend, and temperatures will be back to normal with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend with some sunshine. Sunday looks to be soggy with periods of rain. We will see a brief break in the rain on Monday before anther system brings more much needed rain on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and not as warm. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.