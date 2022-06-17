Cooler weather is moving in for the weekend. A cold front will move through late tonight. Ahead of this front, scattered thunderstorms will move through this evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and severe weather is possible. Skies will clear late tonight. Drier air will move in tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine, and while temperatures will still warm into the 90s, humidity will be lower. Cooler weather moves in tomorrow night, and high temperatures will be in the 80s for a nice, comfortable Sunday. The cooler weather will continue Monday before heat returns for the middle of next week. After tonight, we will stay rain free until late next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy, warm and less humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.