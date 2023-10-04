PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified a minivan driver who died in the hospital after a Sept. 23 crash near Pawleys Island.
Willie Murrell, 64, of Georgetown, died Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Murrell’s 2007 Chrysler Pacifica minivan hit a 2014 Acura MDX and overturned in a ditch. Both vehicles were traveling south at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Acura driver, who also was alone, was not injured.
