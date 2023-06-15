GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who died after being hit by a car on June 4 near Pawleys Island has been identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Janie Lawson was hit while she was trying to cross Highway 17, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. She died Sunday at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The incident happened near Litchfield Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.