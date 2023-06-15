MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a woman died in a weekend shooting at a home in Murrells Inlet.

Sonreah MaCullum, 27, died Sunday at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Coroner Chase Ridgway. The shooting happened Saturday night on Couqina Avenue.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina, Ridgeway said, adding that the cause “of death is pending completion of the investigation.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about midnight and that the woman had suffered a chest wound. Deputies said it was reported as an accidental shooting.