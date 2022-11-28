GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — One lane of Highmarket Street in Georgetown is blocked because of a crash involving a dump truck.
The westbound lane of Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road is blocked because of the crash, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
