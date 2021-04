GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire on North Fraiser Street in Georgetown.

Georgetown Emergency Management tweeted to avoid the 2600 block of North Fraiser Street in Georgetown as crews are fighting a commercial structure fire.

Avoid the 2600 block of North Fraiser Street in Georgetown as fire crews are operating at a commercial structure fire in the area. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/P1aDfal0XA — Georgetown EMD (@GCEMD) April 4, 2021

Officials say to expect traffic delays in the area.

