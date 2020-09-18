Crews respond to 2-alarm fire near Georgetown

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire near Georgetown Thursday night.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the fire is in the area of North Frasier and Jessamine Ave. People are asked to avoid the area.

Heavy fire is visible and a second alarm is requested, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

