Crews respond to 2-alarm fire near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire near Georgetown Thursday night.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the fire is in the area of North Frasier and Jessamine Ave. People are asked to avoid the area.

Georgetown County Fire/EMS Mutual Aid Request: Midway Fire Rescue units are responding to a working structure fire with heavy fire showing. Please, avoid the area of North Frasier & Jessamine Ave. 2nd alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/rfh4WVn1M0 — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) September 18, 2020

Heavy fire is visible and a second alarm is requested, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: