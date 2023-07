GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — A fire early Monday afternoon damaged the roof of the Georgetown County School District’s Beck Center.

Georgetown police told News 2 that something “blew up” on the roof, which sparked the fire shortly before 12:30 p.m. The center is located off West Church Street.

Police said the fire has been contained but that flames were coming through the roof when units arrived. Two ladder trucks remain at the location.

No injuries were reported.