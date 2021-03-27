Crews respond to hazmat situation at Georgetown chemical plant

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple fire and rescue crews are responding to a hazardous materials situation at 3V Chemical in Georgetown Saturday morning.

Assistant Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire says that the leak was contained to the building. It was a vapor leak.

One person was transported to a hospital and two did not want to go to the hospital, according to Hucks.

Midway Fire Rescue is assisting Georgetown County Fire/EMS at the scene.

Chief Doug Eggiman of Midway Fire Rescue confirms that they sent hazmat units as well as an ambulance to assist.

Officials are asking to avoid the area if possible.

