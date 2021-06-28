Danny’s showers diminish tonight

Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tropical Storm Danny will make landfall south of Charleston this evening, bringing us a few showers this evening. These rain showers will go away after the sun sets. High pressure will control our weather tomorrow and Wednesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine and just a small chance for a shower. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will go up toward the end of the week as a cold front approaches the Carolinas. Scattered thunderstorms Friday will continue into the weekend, including Sunday for the 4th of July. The front will stall in the area over the weekend and into next week, keeping the chance for storms each day. Temperatures will stay near normal through Saturday, then may cool a little with highs in the 80s Sunday and Modnay.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.