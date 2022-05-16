GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) -– South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod will be in Georgetown on Monday to talk about infrastructure.

McLeod, a state senator from Bennettsville, has planned a news conference where she’ll focus on issues related to the dredging of the Port of Georgetown and efforts to save the Liberty Steel Mill.

McLeod will take a walking tour of the steel mill and share her plans to “sustain the Port of Georgetown while securing jobs for workers, promoting needed supply chains, and ensuring all working families in our state are able to thrive,” according to a news release from her campaign.

Liberty Steel announced in December 2021 that it would resume operations in early 2022 after being shut down for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLeod announced her bid for governor in June 2021. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is also on the ballot for the June 14 primary.