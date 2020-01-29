Deputies: Andrews High School student arrested after being found with bullets

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews High School student was arrested after being found with bullets, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old student was found with the bullets in his possession Wednesday morning, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. No weapon was found and campus is secure.

The sheriff’s office also said “at no time were any students or staff in danger.”

An investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.

