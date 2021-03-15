Deputies arrest 2 in stolen car after chase in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested two men Monday in a stolen car after a chase in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies saw a 2018 GMC Denali as the one reported stolen from a Carmax dealership in Lexington, deputies said. Information was relayed from a camera system installed by Sheriff Carter Weaver over the past six months, according to the sheriff’s office.

After trying to escape law enforcement, both suspects were arrested near Helena Drive and South Island Road in the Maryville area, according to deputies.

Michael Andrew Gibson, 46, of Goose Creek, and William Steven Loewen, 43, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods.

Gibson was also charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, deputies said. Loewen was served a warrant for check fraud in Charleston County.

Both suspects are held in the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.