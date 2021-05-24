Deputies arrest man after two people found dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a man after two people were found dead Saturday in Georgetown County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to a home on Graham Road after the bodies were found by neighbors conducting a welfare check. The victim’s were identified as Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff, Sr., according to deputies. They were both found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 29, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder. Woodruff is a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders, deputies said.

Woodruff is held in the Williamsburg County Detention Center on attempted murder charges from an unrelated incident, deputies said. He is awaiting a bond hearing at that detention center before he can be charged with the murders in Georgetown.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-436-6058.