GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested an off-duty Georgetown County Detention Center employee Tuesday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Erica Livingston, 41, a corrections officer, is accused of pointing and presenting a firearm, deputies said.

She was arrested outside a home on Myrtle Road in Andrews, according to deputies. She is held at the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

No other details were provided.