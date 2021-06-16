Deputies arrest second person in connection with Georgetown County double murder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a second person Wednesday in connection with a Georgetown County double murder, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Alecia Renee Childers, 31, of Georgetown, was arrested Wednesday by investigators and SLED agents in the Rose Hill community, according to deputies. She’s charged with two counts of murder and is held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, of Georgetown, was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder for beating Childers in the head as well, according to deputies. Deputies said Childers survived her injuries and as the investigation went on, they discovered she was involved in the murders.

The charges are in connection with the death of a man and woman who were beaten to death in their home on Graham Road on May 22, according to deputies.