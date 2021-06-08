Deputies: Georgetown County family, including murder suspect, sent drugs to jail disguised as legal mailings

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County family, including a murder suspect, is accused of sending drugs to jail disguised as legal mailings, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Dylan Leday, 25, was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of contraband, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substances. He was already in jail on charges from burglary and the murder of William Butler, Sr., according to deputies.

Joshua’s mother, Melinda Renee Leday, 43, was charged with criminal conspiracy, furnishing contraband to inmates, and possession of heroin. She’s currently on bond for weapon and drug charges, deputies said.

Josha’s sister, Lindsey Madison Leday, 18, was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to deputies.

Deputies allege the three family members sent contraband to the Georgetown County Detention Center hidden in fictitious legal mailings. Some inmates made payments by releasing money from their property to person(s) outside of the jail, according to deputies.

During the investigation, drugs were intercepted and a controlled delivery was made, deputies said. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

All three are expected to appear in front of a judge Wednesday.