GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone fired shots into a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County late Monday night, the second such incident in the area since a man was killed on the same street on Jan. 24, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Street, the same area where deputies said multiple shots fired from a car hit four homes on Thursday night. No injuries were reported in either incident.

In Monday night’s shooting, the sheriff’s office said a deputy chased a person wearing a hoodie, but lost track of them on Dandelion Court. A witness had reported seeing the person run away after the shooting.

Ty’Quez De’Metrius Walker, 19, died in the earlier shooting, which also happened in the 100 block of Meadow Street, but authorities have not said whether the shootings are connected.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, has been charged with murder in Walker’s killing, which happened while Woodruff was out of jail on bond after being accused of killing a man and a woman in May 2021.

Woodruff’s grandmother was also arrested after the shooting and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder. Authorities said Edna Faye Daniels, 78, allegedly “undertook actions” to cover up the killing, which said happened at her home.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

