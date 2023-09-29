GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Carvers Bay Middle STEAM Academy student reported that another student had a gun on a school bus Friday morning.

Deputies and a school resource officer responded and conducted a search of the student, everywhere he had been that day, and the bus, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities eventually found a handgun that had been hidden in the ceiling tiles in one of the school’s restrooms and it was secured by deputies at about 12:15 p.m.

The accused student has been detained, according to deputies.

“School safety is a priority for Georgetown County School District,” Kristi Kibler, the district’s director of communications, said. “Because of the reports made by CBMSA students today, we were able to quickly initiate an investigation and maintain the safety of the school.”

Kibler said the student will face criminal charges as well as be subject to disciplinary action “pursuant to the district’s discipline policy.”