GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk has reopened after an alleged bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said a person called central dispatch claiming they placed a bomb in the garbage can at about 4 p.m.

Deputies said they searched the area extensively. Bomb technicians and trained dogs were dispatched to search for any possible explosives.

Horry County, Myrtle Beach Police and State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search, the department said.

Deputies said businesses have resumed normal operation along the MarshWalk.

