GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were hurt Sunday night after shots were fired from a car near Andrews in Georgetown County, authorities said.

Someone in a red Honda fired the shots before 11 p.m. at a home in the 13000 block of County Line Road, according to deputies. The four people who were hurt were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.