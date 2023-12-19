GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies rescued a dog that was allegedly left chained to a tree with water up to its shoulders on Sunday evening.

A report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies responded to calls about a barking dog that sounded like it might be in distress near Gene Wards County Store off Highmarket Street.

The two deputies searched the area and eventually found a dog chained to a tree standing in high water.

“The doghouse provided for the animal was submerged to the point where only approximately a couple of inches of the opening of the house could be seen,” deputies said in an incident report.

Weather conditions on Sunday were poor as a coastal storm dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding along the South Carolina coast, including in Georgetown County. Deputies said rain was still falling heavily at the time of the call.

One of the deputies waded into the water, which was up to his knees, removed the dog from the chain, and took it to a patrol vehicle. The road to an area animal shelter was closed because of flooding, so deputies took the dog to the sheriff’s office where it was placed in a kennel and given food and water.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter the next morning.

Deputies later connected with a man who claimed ownership of the dog. He admitted to deputies that the dog had been left outside. He said that when he returned the following morning, he noticed the animal was gone but thought it had gotten off the chain.

A magistrate judge in Georgetown County issued a warrant for animal cruelty.