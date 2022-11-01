ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called Saturday to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area after a witness reported seeing cows roaming the streets.

Law enforcement said that three cows were found dead in the pasture and others were in distress without food or water.

The sheriff’s office said it has obtained arrest warrants for the Andrews resident. They are attempting to locate that individual.

This investigation is ongoing.