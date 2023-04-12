Georgetown County deputies are searching for a truck stolen from the public works dept. (GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a truck that was recently stolen from the Georgetown County Public Works Department.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a 2018 Ford F-250 with a winch and toolbox attached to the bed was taken sometime between April 4 and Sunday from the department off Browns Ferry Road.

The license tag should read CG78516.

Deputies are also looking for a separate truck that was stolen from a home off Poplar Avenue in Andrews last month.

They said the 2003 Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck with license plate JLR813 was taken on March 19.

Anyone with information about either stolen truck should contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.