Dive teams recover body of missing boater in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dive teams recovered the body of a missing boater Tuesday in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

A missing boater was reported near Harris Boat Landing on the North Santee River, according to the DNR. The DNR was called at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after a truck and trailer were on the landing with the truck’s engine still running and an overturned boat floating in the river.

The body of an adult male was recovered at about 1:30 p.m. after an hour of searching, according to a release from the DNR. The person’s identity has not been released.

Officials said the body was found not far from where the boat drifted. DNR said the incident will be investigated as a boating accident. Initial evidence shows the man appeared to have lost control of the aluminum jonboat while launching it himself and attempted to swim and retrieve it, according to the DNR.

An autopsy on the body is pending from the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.