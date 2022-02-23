GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A dog abandoned in flood waters during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 is still waiting for her forever home at a Georgetown County shelter.

The staff at Saint Frances Animal Care Center named the now three-and-a-half-year-old dog Surge.

While Surge lived long enough to be rescued, her puppies did not.

Ashley Miller is the lead adoption counselor at the shelter. She says Surge, like most dogs, does not ‘show well,’ in a shelter because the environment makes her anxious.

“She’s one that spins and barks and stuff like that,” Miller said. “It’s not because she’s aggressive. It’s too much stress for her in the shelter environment with all the dogs barking.”

Miller says Surge is great with kids and would do well in a home with no cats. Although she can be dog-selective, Miller believes she would make a great playmate in the right home.

“She’s a great dog,” Miller said. “She goes on doggies day out, so she get to go to the beach, go to the previous adoption coordinators house with her children and pets and does great. She loves walks and is super sweet.”

Surge has been at Saint Frances since September of 2019 and is one of the shelters longest term residents.

Miller describes her as “laid back” and hopes she finds an active forever home soon.

“Someone who could take her out to the beach and stuff like that, or just cuddle on the couch,” she said. “She would really enjoy a home like that.”

Call the Saint Frances Animal Care Center if you are interested in adopting Surge. To adopt you must complete an application and meet and greet at the shelter.