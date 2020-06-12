Drier to start the weekend

Most places will stay dry Saturday, then scattered storms returns Sunday. A cold front has pushed through the area today and stalled just offshore. This has allowed slightly drier air to move into the area, which will lower our rain chances. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow with a slight chance for a shower along the coast. The moisture will return Sunday, bringing back the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Another cold front will move into the area Monday, bringing rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. This higher rain chance will continue Tuesday. The front will dissipate Wednesday, and showers will be more scattered. High pressure will build in by the end of next week with drier weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.