Drier & warmer conditions are on the way!

A good Monday evening my friends! Some shower activity is lingering with overcast skies, but most of any rain will end by midnight or so tonight. Lows will stay cold in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds will be on the decrease tomorrow, and with sunshine working to break out during the afternoon, highs will rebound to the mod 50s overall. This will leader to a colder Tuesday night, but also will be the precursor to a warming trend!

From Wednesday through Saturday, we’ll see a great deal of sunshine for the region with highs temps keeping on the climb towards the start of the upcoming weekend. Highs by the end of the workweek will be in the mid-upper 60s for the coast, getting closer to 70 for inland areas.

TONIGHT: Rain showers dissipate as cloud cover holds. Lows fall to the mid and upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Clouds decrease into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows falling back to the low & mid 30s.