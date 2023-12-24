GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after crashing her vehicle into a tree in Georgetown County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Tyesha Wilson, 24, of Georgetown, was killed in the crash, according to coroner Chase Ridgeway.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. along Carvers Bay Road at Highway 261, the SCHP said. It happened about 20 miles north of Georgetown.

Wilson was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling south on Carvers Bay Road when she drove off the road, hit a ditch and then a tree, state troopers said. She died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

