GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after crashing her vehicle into a tree in Georgetown County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Tyesha Wilson, 24, of Georgetown, was killed in the crash, according to coroner Chase Ridgeway.
It happened at about 12:45 a.m. along Carvers Bay Road at Highway 261, the SCHP said. It happened about 20 miles north of Georgetown.
Wilson was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling south on Carvers Bay Road when she drove off the road, hit a ditch and then a tree, state troopers said. She died at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.