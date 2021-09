GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver found a body on the side of a Georgetown County road Monday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found at about 10:30 p.m. by a driver in the area of Brick Chimney Road and Sagamon Road, deputies said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101.