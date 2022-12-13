GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Highway 41 near Earle Road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

According to Pye, the driver of a 2016 Honda sedan lost control and went off the left side of the road while headed south on Highway 41. The car went into a ditch and hit several trees.

No additional information was immediately available.

