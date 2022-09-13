Dry weather has moved in and will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will clear tonight, and the temperature will drop into the 60s. Inland areas will cool into the low 60s tonight, the coolest night in our area since June. High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week, keeping skies clear and humidity low. Daytime temperatures will be near normal with highs in the 80s. Night time lows will stay cool with lows in the 60s. Humidity will increase over the weekend and will bring a few more clouds. High pressure will get stronger next week, and that will heat us up. Some spots could see 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 60 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.