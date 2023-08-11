GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Friday on the investigation into a threat made against Waccamaw High School on Wednesday.

The threat was allegedly made on Snapchat, although the student pictured in the threat claimed that he did not actually make the threat.

Investigators seized cell phones and a laptop from the student’s home, which they are searching for evidence to verify his claim.

That student will remain at home until the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office said its Computer Crimes Unit “has identified the IP addresses involved in the threats and is working closely with service providers to obtain and decode cellular data.”

Other students who received the online threat have also been interviewed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5012.