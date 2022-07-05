GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –- Four people were hurt Tuesday afternoon in a boat crash near the Yauhannah Bridge on the Great Pee Dee River in Georgetown County, authorities said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports that a boat hit the bridge, which is located along US Highway 701, not far from Murrells Inlet and the Horry County line.

Four people on the boat were reportedly injured in the crash. No additional information was immediately avaliable.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.