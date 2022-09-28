MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW)– Harsh weather conditions can prompt families to relocate, but moving is not manageable for all families, especially those with special needs.

Sarah Pope, who runs the autism-services business SOS Care and has two sons with autism — Liam and Ben — said she built her house to withstand severe weather conditions because it would require a substantial amount of preparation to relocate.

“It would be impossible for a family like mine with two adults that have autism living in the house,” she said. “We have never evacuated. We wouldn’t be able to do that because my oldest son requires so many things to be the same, and his routine and things in his environment to be the same.”

Families like Pope’s have to prepare differently.

“Our people, children and adults with disabilities have a lot of things that they need to take with them, whether it’s sensory kind of toys or weighted blankets, or some kind of equipment that they use day to day or things that just help them be more familiar with their environment so that they would be more comfortable,” Pope said.

While Pope and her family are equipped to live in their home during times of weather emergencies, she asks that people remain inclusive if families with children on the spectrum evacuate and relocate to hotels and shelters.

“Just be patient with other people,” Pope said. “Just because they’re not doing things the same way you would do them doesn’t mean that they are doing something that’s not OK. Our children act differently, our adults with disabilities act differently, and during an event like that people should just be as accepting and calm about the situation as possible and try not to intervene or be over helpful or over nosy in that kind of situation, but let families just do what they have to do to keep their people safe.”

Pope acknowledged that staying home in dangerous weather conditions might not be the safest situation, but she said that she and her husband are providing a safety net for their children.