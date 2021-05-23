Even more heat to start the week

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon we are tracking more heat moving in for this week. Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies with a few scattered clouds, lows will only be dropping down into eh low 70s and upper 60s along the coast, and the mid 60s in the Pee Dee.

This warm start to your Monday will be followed by a hot and sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast and mid to upper 90s in the Pee Dee. These temperatures will increase a couple more degrees and will not be letting up until at least Friday.

The main change with the overall hot and steamy weather pattern will be isolated storm chances returning in a limited capacity on Tuesday, with a small increase in those chances later in the week. But we still don’t see much of a chance for widespread rain to help and put a dent in our current drought conditions.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Limited clouds around with lows around 70 to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Hot with a good deal of sun. Highs to the upper 80s at the coast, with mid 90s inland.