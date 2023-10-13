MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A familiar and popular Surfside Beach business is expanding.

The owners of Neal and Pam’s Bar & Grill announced Friday that they’re opening a new family-style restaurant in the location of the former American Steak and Oyster restaurant in Murrells Inlet. It will be named Neal’s Creekhouse.

“We are taking the weird times and good vibes down to the creek,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

The owners said they looked at several locations in recent years and are confident they have found the “perfect spot” for their new “family breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner joint that is similar to our beloved Surfside location, but with a unique inlet-centric twist.”

They said they are currently working on rebranding, putting together a menu and getting ready for a grand opening. They also said they hope to retain as many employees from American Steak and Oyster as possible.

“They certainly have some fantastic people that match our energy,” they said. “If you know anything about us you know we aren’t in the business of being out of business so we will attempt to work as expeditiously as possible to bring the party to the inlet. We’re so excited to create something special and can’t wait to see y’all there.”

Neal and Pam’s Bar & Grill at 20 Ocean Blvd. South in Surfside Beach reopened in March after being closed several several months following a fire in July 2022.