COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a man shot to death by a Hemingway police officer in February after he crashed his car in Georgetown County at the end of pursuit has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Attorneys representing Robert Junior Langley, 46, filed the suit Tuesday against now-former officer Cassandra Dollard, the Town of Hemingway, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and Williamsburg County. It alleges “negligent, reckless, and intentional conduct leading to the unauthorized pursuit and subsequent killing of an unarmed Robert Langley.”

Included in the lawsuit are accusations of gross negligence and claims that Dollard used excessive force and violated Langley’s constitutional rights. She was fired after the shooting and charged with voluntary manslaughter, and authorities later released dashcam video of the incident.

The lawsuit says Langley was unarmed on Feb. 6 when he got out of his car after crashing into a ditch and was shot by Dollard. The pursuit began when Dollard tried to pull over Langley, who had rolled through a stop sign in Hemingway.

During the high-speed pursuit, the lawsuit states Williamsburg dispatchers failed to tell Dollard that she did not have the authority to continue pursuing Langley into Georgetown County, where Langley crashed his car at the intersection of Schoolhouse and Choppee roads eight miles outside of Hemingway.

The lawsuit also claims it was “several minutes” after the shooting before Dollard began performing chest compressions to help Langley, who died later that day in a hospital.

The lawsuit also cites Dollard’s history of misconduct on the job, which includes “hostility toward citizens, operating outside of her jurisdiction, and improper use of her firearm, leading to her termination from two separate law enforcement agencies.”

She was fired from the Johnsonville Police Department in 2002 for “poor performance” and from the South Carolina State Transport Police in 2014 for a lengthy list of inappropriate conduct that included failing to call in stops as required, working outside of her assigned zone without prior approval, using her blue lights to clear traffic for convenience and failing to report the discharge of her weapon while on duty, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Dollard was hired by the Hemingway Police Department despite evidence of “her substandard work history, inappropriate conduct, and hostility toward civilians.”

The department also ignored “prior instances of inappropriate behavior when hiring officers to make up for recruiting and staffing issues,” the lawsuit said. The town also failed to “adequately supervise” Dollard and did not require her to undergo additional training despite knowing about her past conduct on the job.

Langley’s family is represented by civil rights attorneys Sen. Gerald Malloy and Bakari Sellers, along with Horry County attorney Brana Williams.

“It’s hard to believe that an officer with this kind of record wasn’t in jail much less that she was recertified and hired,” Sellers said Wednesday in a news release. “It’s irresponsible, it’s dangerous and, in this case, it was deadly.”

Malloy said the incident could have been prevented.

“You don’t get to put an officer with a history of misconduct and violence like this on the street, to give her a badge and a gun, and then wash your hands when there’s a tragedy like this,” he said. “They were just as negligent as Officer Dollard and we intend to hold them responsible.”

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages. It does not specify an amount.