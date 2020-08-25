Family remembers Georgetown double homicide victims shot during traffic altercation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash Monday afternoon led to the fatal shooting of a man and his stepdaughter in Georgetown.

Deputies say an altercation occurred shortly after the crash on Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road near Andrews. The fight resulted in three people being shot – two of whom later died. The third victim, a man who stopped to help, survived the shooting.

Nick Wall and his 21-year-old stepdaughter, Laura Anderson, died at the hospital – Wall died at Georgetown Hospital while Anderson died at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“They both meant so much to so many people,” said Jenna Johnson, the victim’s sister-in-law, and aunt.

“Anyone who’s ever met or known Laura or Nick, they knew two of the most wonderful people,” said Johnson. “My niece was simply a gorgeous person inside and out. She had a very positive bubbly personality. She was starting school next week to become a teacher just like her mom.”

Johnson went on to say, “She had a very close relationship with her mom, Kimberly, who’s my sister-in-law; and she absolutely adored her siblings, especially her little sister Jenna, who has Down’s syndrome.”

Kimberly lost her husband and her daughter in the shooting.

“She’s an amazing sister-in-law, amazing daughter, amazing mother, and a wife and I just can’t imagine what she’s going through right now. My brother-in-law Nick absolutely loved my sister-in-law with his whole heart.”

Johnson said he absolutely loved God and loved his family.

“They both meant so much to so many people. Entire communities feel shattered today.”

The outpouring the family has received from friends and loved ones helps. “It just means so much to know that these two people touch so many lives.”

The suspect, Ty Sheem Ha Sheen Walters of Moncks Corner, ran into the woods after the shooting but was later apprehended for the killings, according to police. Walters is facing two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.