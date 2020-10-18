Fatal crash reported in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — According to State Highway Patrol online records, at least one fatality is reported in a 2-vehicle crash in Georgetown County.

Records show the incident occurred around 8:26 pm Saturday on Fraser St and US 701.

SCHP says one vehicle was a bus and it was a head-on collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Troop 5 are on the scene responding.

